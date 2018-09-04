Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woolloongabba man Jyee William Mortimer-Moss, 25, was released on conditional bail after appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court.
Woolloongabba man Jyee William Mortimer-Moss, 25, was released on conditional bail after appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court.
Crime

Stab accused released on bail

by AAP
4th Sep 2018 1:27 PM

A MAN accused of stabbing a woman when she intervened in a fight about drugs at a Brisbane unit has been released on bail.

The 46-year-old woman went to a neighbouring unit at an East Brisbane complex to investigate the argument about 12.30pm on Monday.

She was stabbed once in the lung, and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two men allegedly involved in the argument fled the unit but were arrested a short time later.

Woolloongabba man Jyee William Mortimer-Moss, 25, was released on conditional bail after appearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with wounding, enter premises with intent, and drug offences.

The court was told Mortimer-Moss had been arguing with the second man about marijuana.

He is due to appear in court again in October 22.

A 32-year-old Surfers Paradise man has been charged with one count of enter premises with intent and will appear in the same court on September 19.

bail brisbane crime stabbing

Top Stories

    Kalkie killer: One of Bundaberg’s most ghastly murders

    premium_icon Kalkie killer: One of Bundaberg’s most ghastly murders

    News THE victims of “one of the most ghastly murders in Bundaberg’s history” were found in their home in Kalkie in May, 1959.

    Birthday party nightmare: Man steps on junkie's syringe

    premium_icon Birthday party nightmare: Man steps on junkie's syringe

    Health A man has stepped on a syringe at a popular Bundaberg playground

    Nine-year-old Noah nails his Gympie Muster debut

    Nine-year-old Noah nails his Gympie Muster debut

    News When Noah Coulson hit the Muster stage he was instantly nervous.

    Local Partners