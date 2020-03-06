Man recovering in hospital after violent incident

A MAN is recovering in hospital after police and paramedics responded to numerous 000 calls after an altercation near the Burnett River.

The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of yesterday morning with a 51-year-old man receiving what was described as a "puncture injury" to his lower abdomen.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

QAS and QPS attended the scene at the Riverside Parklands on Quay St after being called at 3.30am.

Officer-in-charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said a number of people were at the scene when police arrived.

"The two people involved and a number of others were all known to each other," he said.

"I would describe it as an altercation and argument that suddenly and violently resulted in the use of a weapon."

The man underwent surgery and was assisting police with their investigations.

Det Sen Sgt Bishop described the wounding as an "isolated incident".

"Both people were known to each other, it wasn't a random attack or anything of that nature," he said.

Det Sen Sgt Bishop said investigations into the incident were progressing in a positive manner.

Police had cordoned off the area and set up a tent as investigators gathered evidence in front of curious onlookers.