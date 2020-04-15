Menu
Man's life-threatening head injury after overnight assault

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
15th Apr 2020 10:30 AM
A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to hospital in Brisbane after sustaining a life-threatening head injury after an assault in Bundaberg last night.

As a result Bundaberg detectives have charged a 29-year-old South Bundaberg man with grievous bodily harm.

Police allege that shortly after 8pm a man entered a unit on Burnett St armed with a metal pole.

Police alleged the accused came across a 19-year-old man, who was one of the occupants of the unit.

It is alleged he threw a metal pole at him, striking him in the rib area.

The 19-year-old fled, with the man allegedly picking up the metal pole and moving through the unit before coming across a 20-year-old man who police allege was then struck in the head with the pole, rendering him unconscious.

The man allegedly left the residence and returned to a neighbouring unit, sitting outside.

He was arrested soon after by police without incident.

The 29-year-old man was denied police bail and appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning charged with grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.

