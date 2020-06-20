Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car rammed into a Townsville home.
A car rammed into a Townsville home.
Crime

Man rams stolen car into suburban home

by SAM FLANAGAN
20th Jun 2020 6:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has gone on a damaging rampage in Townsville, ramming a stolen vehicle into a house, fence and another car.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man allegedly stole the vehicle on Blaxland Crescent in Vincent before ramming into another car on the street.

The offender is then believed to have been doing burnouts before he rammed the car into a house and fence on Palmerston St and fleeing the scene.

This Subaru was smashed into.
This Subaru was smashed into.

Police were notified of the incident just after 6am and had a man in custody by 6.30am.

The man was taken back to the police station to assist with their investigations.

No charges have been made at this stage.

Originally published as Man rams stolen car into suburban home

More Stories

car crash crime queensland crime stolen car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How the NewsMail got its unique name

        premium_icon How the NewsMail got its unique name

        News THE NewsMail has developed a rich history, having served along with its forerunners the region for almost 160 years.

        UPDATE: 98 active self-quarantine notices in WBHHS area

        premium_icon UPDATE: 98 active self-quarantine notices in WBHHS area

        News THE farmer worker who recently tested positive for COVID-19 in Bundaberg has...

        Plenty of love in 70-year marriage

        premium_icon Plenty of love in 70-year marriage

        News For one Bundy man, his three loves are his wife, her cooking and fish and chips.

        Firefighter: tragedy of Palace fire a sight you can’t unsee

        premium_icon Firefighter: tragedy of Palace fire a sight you can’t unsee

        Crime 'At some point I realised this is huge, this is massive.'