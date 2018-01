A MAN who put two gas torches down his pants before fleeing the Bundaberg Bunnings store has been fined $150 and ordered to pay $73.06 compensation for the items that were never recovered by police.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen told the Bundaberg Magistrates Court that when police spoke with Jayde Matthew Palmer 12 days after the incident, Palmer told officers he took the gas torches because he needed them for work but didn't have the money to pay for them.