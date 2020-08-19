Man punched radio, banged head in DV breach

A man was ordered to complete 15 months of probation after pleading guilty to two domestic violence order breaches.

A MAN has been ordered to complete probation after two aggravated domestic violence offences.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of aggravated domestic violence order breaches.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court on April 24 police received a 000 call from a member of the public saying they had seen a man and woman arguing on Mt Perry Rd.

They said the man was pushing the woman out of the car while trying to get the children out, he then sped off and then returned.

When police arrived on scene they saw the aggrieved was distressed and standing on the side of the road with children and groceries, two members of the public were also with her.

The aggrieved told police the man had been visiting her on occasion and stayed with her the night before.

She said earlier that day the man took her and their children into town to run errands and the pair had an argument about cigarettes and money that afternoon.

The aggrieved told police the man became enraged and began punching the car stereo and banging his head on the steering wheel while driving.

She said she and the children were scared by the way the man was driving and behaving.

Sgt Burgess said the aggrieved asked the man to stop at the IGA at North Bundaberg, where she planned to call her mother as she was scared.

She was unable to do so as the man followed her inside.

They then returned to the car and drove off where the man began punching the stereo and banging his head again.

He then began yelling again before stopping.

On April 27 the man went to the Bundaberg Police Station where he told them things consistent with what the aggrieved told them.

He said he’d lost his temper and was suffering mental health issues.

He told police he knew what he’d done the wrong thing and was not of good behaviour.

The man’s lawyer Gavin James told the court his client and the aggrieved had been estranged for a few years.

Mr James said the aggrieved had asked the man to help her with some shopping on the day.

He said the man made full admissions to what he did which showed he had insight to his offending.

Mr James said the man had seen his GP to get counselling.

Acting Magistrate John Milburn took the man’s plea of guilty into account and described his history as poor.

Mr Milburn found the man was suitable for supervision.

“What you did, what you said and what you threatened, even though you think it’s only to yourself, are pretty serious acts of domestic violence, they’ve got to stop,” he said.

“Courts regard these things as pretty serious.”

The man was ordered to complete 15 months of probation.

Convictions were recorded.