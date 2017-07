SAFE NIGHT OUT: Police issue a banning notice on Bourbong St during an operation last year.

A MAN who was knocked out in the beer garden of a Bundaberg pub had to be taken to hospital on Friday night.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said paramedics arrived at the Bourbong St venue at about 11.30pm to find the 30-year-old man had been punched by another.

The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.