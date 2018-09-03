Man punched in head on Bourbong St

POLICE are investigating after a 22-year-old man was reportedly punched in the head from behind while walking along Bourbong St, Bundaberg West .

The incident happened near the front of Bundaberg Hospital about 10.50am yesterday and was later reported to police after the man required medial treatment.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a single punch was thrown from behind, causing the victim to stumble and fall into a metal pole and leaving him with a cut to the head.

Initial investigations suggest both parties are known to each other, but at this stage no charges have been laid as police continue to look into the matter.

Anyone with information which may help police with their inquiries can call Crime Stopper anonymously on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.