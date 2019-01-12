Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to Main Beach about 2.30pm. Picture: File photo
Paramedics were called to Main Beach about 2.30pm. Picture: File photo
Breaking

Man in serious condition after near-drowning

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Jan 2019 3:10 PM

A MAN is in a serious condition following a reported near-drowning on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to waters off Breaker St at Main Beach, Surfers Paradise, about 2.30pm following reports of a near-drowning.

An adult male, believed to be in his 30s, was pulled from the water and was having difficulty breathing.

He is currently in a serious condition while being assessed by paramedics and surf lifesavers.

Another person who assisted the man from the water is also being assessed for breathing difficulties.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the second patient is stable.

editors picks gold coast health near drowning serious condition

Top Stories

    Palmer texts to 'make North Qld great' upset Bundy locals

    premium_icon Palmer texts to 'make North Qld great' upset Bundy locals

    Politics BUNDABERG people are among those that have been bombarded with unsolicited texts from political hopeful Clive Palmer, urging them to 'make North Qld great'.

    Bundy businessman faces court after flashing his neighbours

    premium_icon Bundy businessman faces court after flashing his neighbours

    Crime Christopher Mulford said he grew marijuana for personal medical use.

    'I watched my mum starve herself to death'

    premium_icon 'I watched my mum starve herself to death'

    Health DWDQ push for choice in Bundaberg

    Local Partners