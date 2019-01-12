Man in serious condition after near-drowning
A MAN is in a serious condition following a reported near-drowning on the Gold Coast this afternoon.
Paramedics were called to waters off Breaker St at Main Beach, Surfers Paradise, about 2.30pm following reports of a near-drowning.
An adult male, believed to be in his 30s, was pulled from the water and was having difficulty breathing.
He is currently in a serious condition while being assessed by paramedics and surf lifesavers.
Another person who assisted the man from the water is also being assessed for breathing difficulties.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the second patient is stable.