Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested a man for public nuisance and possession of a drug utensil.
Police arrested a man for public nuisance and possession of a drug utensil.
Crime

Man possessing drug utensil, arrested for assaulting a man

Rhylea Millar
25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was arrested on Wednesday night, after allegedly assaulting another male, just before midnight.

Police were called to a disturbance, where two men began fighting on Boundary St in Walkervale.

QPS said one of the men was yelling and swearing loudly and despite numerous requests, failed to stop.

He then proceeded to walk over to the man he was fighting and punch him with a clenched first on the left side of his face.

An ice pipe was found wrapped in a sock in the man’s trouser pocket, when police conducted a search.

The 24-year-old man from Torquay, was arrested and held in the Bundaberg watch-house and was charged with public nuisance and possessing a drug utensil, as the other man decided not to press assault charges.

He is expected to appear in Bundaberg magistrates court on November 18.

More Stories

assault bundaberg bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court bundaberg police bundaberg watchhouse court crime magistrates court police possession of drug utensil public nuisance qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Alpaca therapy is helping to shear the love with all

    premium_icon Alpaca therapy is helping to shear the love with all

    News Alpaca therapy is now available as a Yandaran farm offer the service to the Bundaberg community

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:30 AM
    Separate forums to drive regional policy

    premium_icon Separate forums to drive regional policy

    News A NEWLY created economic forum has been created, despite another already being held...

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    ‘Out in the cold’: MP says region missing out on fair share

    premium_icon ‘Out in the cold’: MP says region missing out on fair share

    News The LNP carry on with its political battle for state government funding for...

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Auction sales surge thanks to high attendances

    premium_icon Auction sales surge thanks to high attendances

    News BUNDABERG’S property auctions have boomed in the last year with some sales seeing...

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM