Man possessing drug utensil, arrested for assaulting a man

Police arrested a man for public nuisance and possession of a drug utensil.

A MAN was arrested on Wednesday night, after allegedly assaulting another male, just before midnight.

Police were called to a disturbance, where two men began fighting on Boundary St in Walkervale.

QPS said one of the men was yelling and swearing loudly and despite numerous requests, failed to stop.

He then proceeded to walk over to the man he was fighting and punch him with a clenched first on the left side of his face.

An ice pipe was found wrapped in a sock in the man’s trouser pocket, when police conducted a search.

The 24-year-old man from Torquay, was arrested and held in the Bundaberg watch-house and was charged with public nuisance and possessing a drug utensil, as the other man decided not to press assault charges.

He is expected to appear in Bundaberg magistrates court on November 18.