Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police arrested a man this morning after a ram raid at a Caltex service station.
Police arrested a man this morning after a ram raid at a Caltex service station.
Crime

Man ploughs car through servo in horrifying ram raid

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
15th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man ploughed his car through the entrance of a petrol station last night in a horrifying ram raid.

Townsville Police were called to the Caltex on University Rd about 11.55pm last night to reports a man rammed his car through the glass doors to steal cash.

He reportedly reversed the car through the doors of the Wulguru service station before taking money from the cash register and driving off in the same car.

The 21-year-old Idalia man was arrested in Annandale a short time later.

Detectves are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the vicinity between 11.45pm and 12.20am and has dashcam vision to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
crime dashcam footage ram raids stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Bundaberg woman in isolation after corona diagnosis

        premium_icon UPDATE: Bundaberg woman in isolation after corona diagnosis

        Health Queensland Health have confirmed a woman with coronavirus is being managed in the Wide Bay region.

        Mayor calls for calm amid coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Mayor calls for calm amid coronavirus fears

        News INCUMBENT mayor and chair of Bundaberg’s local disaster management group Jack...

        Turtle night tours to finish early due to COVID-19 concerns

        premium_icon Turtle night tours to finish early due to COVID-19 concerns

        News Nighly tours were scheduled to close March 21 but this will be brought forward

        CORONA: Letter claims Bundaberg’s first case of virus

        premium_icon CORONA: Letter claims Bundaberg’s first case of virus

        News Claims Bundaberg has its first confirmed case of coronavirus