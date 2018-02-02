Man pleads not guilty to repeatedly spitting on police

ACCUSED cop spitter Zane Stuart Vinton Scells taunted police officers, calling them "weak c---s” while threatening to get his boys on to them during a violent Australia Day arrest.

Scells faced Bundaberg District Court yesterday first the first day of his trial on five counts of serious assault.

Scells pleaded not guilty to all charges in front of the eight-man, four-woman jury.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court Scells was at the Melbourne Hotel with his girlfriend on January 26 last year when a 000 call informed police there had been a disturbance involving a broken window.

About 7.30pm, Senior Constable Stuart Allen squad arrived on scene and found the accused on the path outside the hotel.

He was shirtless, with his shirt wrapped around his right arm.

Three other officers arrived, two men and a woman, including Senior Constable Ryan Gordan.

Snr Const Gordon said when he approached Scells he could smell liquor and noted his aggressive behaviour.

Snr Const Gordon said he then asked the accused for his name to which Scells said he knew his legal rights and didn't have to provide because he was inebriated.

Mr Cook said Snr Const Gordon made the decision to arrest him for wilful damage of the broken window.

Three male officers struggled to subdue Scells. .

Snr Const Gordon suffered grazes to his arm and a sprained thumb.

Scells then allegedly began taunting officers calling them "weak c---s” and that he was going to "get his boys on to them”.

An ambulance arrived and officers helped paramedics get Scells on to a stretcher. He was then sedated.

Mr Cook said Scells then spat on Snr Const Gordon's right hand.

"I was disgusted,” Cnr Const Gordon told the court.

"I said 'You f---ing spat on me'.”

Scell was restrained with Snr Const Gordon and Senior Constable Clayton Baker accompanying paramedics to Bundaberg Hospital.

It's alleged during the ride that Scell spat on Snr Const Baker a number of times.

When the ambulance arrived at Bundaberg Hospital, Snr Const Baker faced the accused who then allegedly spat on him again.

"I heard a hocking sound and saw spit hit his (Snr Const Baker) face,” Snr Const Gordon.

Snr Const Gordon then tasered Scells from behind and Scells toppled out of the ambulance and was lowered to the floor by two security officers and Snr Const Baker.

Mr Cook said Scells continued to struggle on the ground and when one of the security guards tried to move his head he allegedly tried to bite him on the hand.

Scells was sedated again and taken inside the hospital.

He was arrested two days later by Snr Const Gordon who led the investigation.

Defence barrister Jacob Robson asked Snr Const Gordon if during police investigations, when there is a serious assault and the police officer is the complainant, if it was desirable there be an independent investigator.

"That is my understanding,” Snr Const Gordon replied.

The trial, before Judge Brendan Butler, continues.