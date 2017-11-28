Man pleads guilty to 'quite serious' child porn

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

GIN GIN man Stephen Skillington has pleaded guilty to a series of child pornography offences.

Skillington, 50, was arraigned before Judge Anthony Rafter SC in the District Court at Bundaberg on the Commonwealth offences.

He pleaded guilty to seven counts of knowingly possess child exploitation material in May and June 2016.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said the offences were quite serious in terms of content.

Defence barrister Peter Richards sought for his sentence date to go over to the new year to allow time for Skillington to be psychiatrically assessed in Brisbane.

Judge Rafter convicted Skillington of the offences and adjourned sentence until late February.