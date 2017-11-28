Menu
Man pleads guilty to 'quite serious' child porn

Ross Irby
by

GIN GIN man Stephen Skillington has pleaded guilty to a series of child pornography offences.

Skillington, 50, was arraigned before Judge Anthony Rafter SC in the District Court at Bundaberg on the Commonwealth offences.

He pleaded guilty to seven counts of knowingly possess child exploitation material in May and June 2016.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said the offences were quite serious in terms of content.

Defence barrister Peter Richards sought for his sentence date to go over to the new year to allow time for Skillington to be psychiatrically assessed in Brisbane.

Judge Rafter convicted Skillington of the offences and adjourned sentence until late February.

Bundaberg News Mail
