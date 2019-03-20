Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A still from CCTV footage of the one-punch attack
A still from CCTV footage of the one-punch attack
Crime

Coward puncher pleads guilty before trial

by Vanessa Marsh
20th Mar 2019 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who killed a Brisbane father in a one-punch attack on a South Brisbane footpath has pleaded guilty to causing the man's death.

Wayne Andrew Hearn, 38, was charged over the death of Brisbane father Timothy Lang who died when he was struck by Hearn shortly after 10am on Saturday, October 8, 2016.

Police said the pair, who were known to each other, crossed paths on Melbourne St, South Brisbane, when an argument broke out.

Mr Lang, 48, was punched to the head and fell unconscious to the footpath.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition but died days later.

Hearn had been due to go to trial, but today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to one count of unlawful striking causing death.

His sentence was delayed until July to allow time for a psychological report to be prepared for court.

Victim Timothy Lang
Victim Timothy Lang

 

Wayne Andrew Hearn is taken into custody. Picture: Nine News
Wayne Andrew Hearn is taken into custody. Picture: Nine News
coward punch editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Doctors a step closer to training in Wide Bay

    premium_icon Doctors a step closer to training in Wide Bay

    Health MEDICAL students could do their entire education in Wide Bay and Central Queensland under an ambitious program that is a step closer to development.

    • 20th Mar 2019 2:48 PM
    Dad who stole grog to sell for drugs jailed

    premium_icon Dad who stole grog to sell for drugs jailed

    Crime NSW man's fresh start in Bundy goes bad

    FLASH FLOOD RISK: Severe storm develops near Bundaberg

    FLASH FLOOD RISK: Severe storm develops near Bundaberg

    News Another storm warning for the region

    BREAKING: Teen charged over emu attack

    premium_icon BREAKING: Teen charged over emu attack

    Breaking A second potential offender is yet to be questioned.