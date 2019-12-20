Man pleads guilty to dirty act at police station

A MAN was slapped with a $1200 fine on Monday after he pleaded guilty to urinating on police property.

Anthony Catrinas Carrick pleaded guilty to five charges including assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer and two charges of wilful damage of police property.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said police were responding to other matters when Carrick resisted arrest and then kicked a police officer when he was being put into the police car.

Sgt Klassen said Carrick was taken to the watchhouse where he wilfully damaged police property.

“The defendant has stripped naked and urinated on two cushions…,” Sgt Klassen said.

“The following morning Carrick was still in custody for the initial matters, he has then placed a toilet roll down the toilet causing it to clog up and water to flow over into the watch house.

“He has also urinated under the cell door which required cleaning.”

When asked by Magistrate Andrew Moloney to respond, Carrick, who was representing himself said, “it is a load of shit but I will agree with it”.

In response Mr Moloney said, “for a start you pleaded guilty and secondly there is no need to swear”.

When prompted Carrick said he was not working and was receiving Centrelink benefits.

Carrick refused to tell the magistrate whether he needed assistance and why he had begun reoffending after 12 years of good behaviour.

When sentencing, Mr Moloney took into account his criminal history and a $700 fine for bodily harm earlier this year.

Mr Moloney said Carrick’s offending was persistent and very disrespectful and convicted and fined Carrick $1200.