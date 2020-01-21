Man placed on probation after series of offences

A MAN has been placed on probation after an incident last year when he and a friend threatened a resident with machetes on the resident’s driveway, among other offences.

This came in addition to an incident in October when he took an axe to another residence where his girlfriend’s sister was at the time and used it to threaten the residents.

The man was placed on probation after pleading guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two counts of going armed to cause fear and one count of commit public nuisance, common assault and contravening a domestic violence order.

He appeared in court by videolink from the Maryborough Corrections Centre.

On September 30, the 20-year-old man was having a verbal argument with his girlfriend at home when his mother asked them to stop.

She then threatened to call police and the defendant attempted to smack the phone out of her hand and repeatedly punched her in the arm.

On October 10, the defendant brought an axe to a property in Avenell Heights where his girlfriend’s adolescent sister was at the time.

When he demanded she leave the premises, an altercation occurred, which led to the defendant threatening the residents with the axe.

The defendant later went to his girlfriend’s house, where a verbal altercation occurred between the defendant, his girlfriend and her sister, which resulted in him pushing the young girl to the ground.

His girlfriend attempted to intervene so he repeatedly pushed her out of the way and attempted to strike the sister again.

He then went into the kitchen, grabbed a serrated knife, damaged a window and threatened her with the knife, before slashing the tyres and cutting into the side door of her vehicle.

Police were called and found the axe in the defendant's backyard. He was later released on bail.

On November 20, the defendant and his friend went to a property, where they each pulled a machete from their pants and threatened the resident on their driveway.

The verbal altercation escalated further when the defendant swung the machete at the victim, but missed him.

Senior Constable Bland said the events were traumatic for all witnesses and victims but must have been particularly frightening for a child.

His lawyer, John Dodd said his client was diagnosed with autism, ADHD and depression and, as a result, had a difficult time at school.

Mr Dodd said his client was previously working at a fast food restaurant but was later let go and he had struggled to find a job since, but aspired to be more like his younger brother and get his life on track. Mr Dodd said his client was also using cannabis while taking a prescribed medication, Risperidone, for anti-psychosis.

His lawyer said he had been cannabis-free since he was held in custody.

Magistrate Andrew Maloney told the defendant by mixing the two drugs, he was “playing with fire”.

He was placed on a two-year probation with special conditions and ordered to attend regular counselling and supply drug tests.