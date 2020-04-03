Menu
Fairymead House North Bundaberg.
Man placed on good behaviour bond for property damage

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
30th Mar 2020 1:28 PM
A MAN has been told to be of good behaviour for nine months or else he will have to pay his good behaviour bond.

Zane Arthur Pailthorpe pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court at 1am on January 27, Pailthorpe and a friend were at Fairymead House at the botanic gardens.

Sgt Burgess said the pair scaled up some stairs and scaled over some balustrades to the balcony of the building.

When he decided to leave the top floor of the structure, Pailthorpe kicked the lock of the lattice gate at the top of the stairs causing the hinges to break.

Sgt Burgess said on February 18 Pailthorpe went to the Police Beat where he participated in an interview.

Pailthorpe told police he and his friend had been walking home from the clubs that night before going to Fairymead House.

Sgt Burgess said restitution of $400 was sought.

Pailthorpe told the court he was “pretty drunk” that night and it was something that shouldn’t have happened.

He received a $500 good behaviour bond for nine months and was ordered to pay $400 restitution.

