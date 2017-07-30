Man pinned by arm after rolling car

A MAN lay pinned under his ute by his arm for more than an hour until help arrived last night after rolling his car west of Bundaberg.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was heading home from Gin Gin towards Mt Perry about 9pm when he rolled the dual cab ute at Moolboolaman.

"He was trapped underneath the vehicle for some time, about an hour,” Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman Martin Kelly said.

"He suffered significant nerve and muscle damage to his arm.

"He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for specialist treatment.

"The Sunshine Coast Lifelight helicopter flew up with a critical care paramedic and doctor on board.”

There were two dogs on board who were uninjured in the crash.

Yesterday was a busy day for ambos, with Mr Kelly on shift from 6am until midnight.

Earlier in the evening about 7pm, paramedics rushed to help a man who drove his car off a bridge on Gorge Rd at Lowmead.

It's understood the car was on its roof but the man was able to get himself out of the vehicle.

"It was a 1.5m drop,” Mr Kelly said.

"He had a few cuts and bruises and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with minor injuries.”

Elsewhere last night, emergency services were dealing with hijinks in the Bundaberg CBD.

A 25-year-old man was assaulted just before 2am near the council chambers on Bourbong St but refused treatment by paramedics.

At 3.45am another man suffered a punch to the head and could not remember what had happened, but it is understood he also walked away, refusing help from security.