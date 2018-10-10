Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been injured when his ride-on mower rolled and pinned him against a tree. Picture: File image
A man has been injured when his ride-on mower rolled and pinned him against a tree. Picture: File image
News

Man pinned against tree by ride-on mower

by Jacob Miley
10th Oct 2018 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after he was pinned against a tree by a ride-on mower north of Brisbane.

Emergency crews were called to the incident on a private property at Bellmere, near Caboolture, just before 10am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had been on the mower when it slipped down an embankment, rolled and pinned him against tree.

The man, whose age was not known, suffered injuries to his abdomen and was taken to Royal Brisbane and Womenâ€™s Hospital in a serious condition.

accident caboolture gardening pinned rideon mowe

Top Stories

    Mark's mission to bring back the boombox

    premium_icon Mark's mission to bring back the boombox

    Offbeat THEY gained cult status in music videos during the 1980s, but one man is on a mission to ensure boomboxes aren't relegated to the history pages.

    Property market heading for recovery after vacancy rate drop

    premium_icon Property market heading for recovery after vacancy rate drop

    News Vacancy rates are down which means a recovery is on the way

    Property market tightens in the regions

    premium_icon Property market tightens in the regions

    Property Analyst Terry Ryder said the dropping vacancy rates were promising

    Win for women in construction as training subsidies open up

    premium_icon Win for women in construction as training subsidies open up

    News Eligibility changes to CSQ's Higher Level Skills program

    Local Partners