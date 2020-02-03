Menu
Man pays the price after public nuisance offence

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 3:50 PM
A MAN has walked away from court with a suspended sentence after claiming a bank owed him money while under the influence of alcohol.

Mark Robert Fairfull pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court officers were called to the Westpac Bank at 2.15pm on October 22 after reports of a man walking past the branch banging on the windows.

The court heard that when officers arrived, Bendigo Bank staff approached them saying a man had been banging on their windows and yelling at staff.

When police caught up with Fairfull he was under the influence of alcohol.

Sgt Burgess said Fairfull had nine pages of criminal history and received jail time in the past for like offending.

Fairfull’s lawyer Mary Buchanan told the court her client said he slipped up and was sorry for what he did.

Ms Buchanan said her client had issues with the bank some years ago and at the time of the offence he’d “had some wines and was on antibiotics”.

She said her client had also been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia some years ago.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Fairfull’s plea of guilty and his nine page criminal history.

Mr Moloney said the fact Fairfull hadn’t offended in more than three years was in his favour.

“If you breach this you can come and ask not to be sent (to jail), but it better be a good story,” he said.

Fairfull was sentenced to two months imprisonment suspended for 18 months.

