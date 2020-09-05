Man pays price for fishtailing in front of police

A man has received a hefty fine after he fishtailed his car in front of police.

A man has received a hefty fine after he fishtailed his car in front of police.

A MAN has learnt just how costly it can be to fishtail in front of police.

Stephen Rivera Herbert pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week to three offences including disobeying the speed limit and driving without due care and attention.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court on August 8, Herbert reversed out of a car park in front of police and took off quickly, fishtailing in front of them.

Sgt Burgess said Herbert did a few more fishtails as police were following him.

Police detected Herbet was doing 80km/h along Barolin St, which is a 60 zone.

When he was intercepted, Herbert told police he had had four schooners and a breath test returned a reading of .0106.

Herbert’s lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court his client had separated from his partner that day and did “something dumb” after getting has car back and having beers.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Herbert’s plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney also took into account Herbert’s personal circumstances and that the offending was out of character.

Mr Moloney told Herbert how serious drink driving can be.

“Recently there’s been a number of pedestrians hit and killed in this city, although the outcome of those matters are still to be determined, the allegations are that alcohol was involved,” he said.

Herbert was fined $900 and was disqualified from driving for five months.

A conviction was not recorded.