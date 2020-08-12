Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Robinson also molested a nine-year-old girl six months after the rape.
Robinson also molested a nine-year-old girl six months after the rape.
News

Man out on bail after alleged crimes against young daughter

Geordi Offord
12th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN will face the Bundaberg District Court for the alleged indecent treatment of his daughter.

He faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday for a committal hearing charged with one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under 12.

The man’s barrister Nick Larter cross examined the girl’s mother.

During cross examination, the court heard on two occasions the young girl went to her mother in the bathroom.

On the first occasion she told her mum that her father had allegedly put his hand on her private parts.

The next morning, she went to her mother again and said that her father had allegedly put his hand down her underwear.

The woman told the court she had told her daughter to not go near her father.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was committed to the Bundaberg District Court where the matter will be heard at a later date.

A plea was not entered and he was granted bail.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Survey shows what could be at risk by proposed Bundy mine

        Premium Content Survey shows what could be at risk by proposed Bundy mine

        News Feasibility studies will still take years and developers say they’re conscious of the need for an exclusion zone around the site

        • 12th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Aussie stars align for Bundy film maker

        Premium Content Aussie stars align for Bundy film maker

        News Between the latest cast announcements are classic titles like The Man from...

        • 12th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        How pandemic is changing future of gambling habits

        Premium Content How pandemic is changing future of gambling habits

        News Bundy researchers delve into what happens when pokies are out and sporting...

        • 12th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites