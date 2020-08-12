Man out on bail after alleged crimes against young daughter

Robinson also molested a nine-year-old girl six months after the rape.

A MAN will face the Bundaberg District Court for the alleged indecent treatment of his daughter.

He faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday for a committal hearing charged with one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under 12.

The man’s barrister Nick Larter cross examined the girl’s mother.

During cross examination, the court heard on two occasions the young girl went to her mother in the bathroom.

On the first occasion she told her mum that her father had allegedly put his hand on her private parts.

The next morning, she went to her mother again and said that her father had allegedly put his hand down her underwear.

The woman told the court she had told her daughter to not go near her father.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was committed to the Bundaberg District Court where the matter will be heard at a later date.

A plea was not entered and he was granted bail.