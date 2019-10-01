Man ordered to spend time in courtroom custody

A MAN received a fine and was sentenced to serve time, but it wasn’t behind the bars of a jail cell.

Jason David Casey pleaded guilty to failing to take care in respect to a needle or syringe in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday. Police found an uncapped hypodermic needle and syringe in Casey’s car when he was intercepted and his vehicle was searched on August 2.

The court was told Casey had some drug history for offences in 2016. He also had a suspended sentence hanging over his head after a stealing offence earlier this year.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account the fact the charge wasn’t a very serious offence when sentencing.

She felt it was unjust to activate the sentence and to extend the period of suspension.

Casey was fined $150 and was also sentenced to rising of the court. As a result, Casey was imprisoned in the Magistrates Courtroom until the court was adjourned. He was released shortly after 10.15am.