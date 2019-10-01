Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
News

Man ordered to spend time in courtroom custody

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
1st Oct 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN received a fine and was sentenced to serve time, but it wasn’t behind the bars of a jail cell.

Jason David Casey pleaded guilty to failing to take care in respect to a needle or syringe in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday. Police found an uncapped hypodermic needle and syringe in Casey’s car when he was intercepted and his vehicle was searched on August 2.

The court was told Casey had some drug history for offences in 2016. He also had a suspended sentence hanging over his head after a stealing offence earlier this year.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account the fact the charge wasn’t a very serious offence when sentencing.

She felt it was unjust to activate the sentence and to extend the period of suspension.

Casey was fined $150 and was also sentenced to rising of the court. As a result, Casey was imprisoned in the Magistrates Courtroom until the court was adjourned. He was released shortly after 10.15am.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy council looks at 10-year lease on liquidated bowls club

    premium_icon Bundy council looks at 10-year lease on liquidated bowls...

    News THE Bundaberg Regional Council has showed signs of helping support the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club.

    UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

    premium_icon UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

    News On Tuesday it was confirmed he had stood down from the position

    Grass fire breaks out in North Isis

    premium_icon Grass fire breaks out in North Isis

    News FOUR rural fire crews are en route to a small grass fire in North Isis.

    Expert says challenges for Port’s future

    premium_icon Expert says challenges for Port’s future

    News AN ECONOMICS expert reveals key challenges for the Port of Bundaberg.