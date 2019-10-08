Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man ordered to pay hefty fines after bad call

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been ordered to pay more than $4000 in fines and restitution after his appearance in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Justin Dean Burney pleaded guilty to multiple charges which included stealing and failing to appear in accordance with undertaking.

Between December 20 2017 and March 30 2018 Burney stole a Blackberry mobile phone from Rent 4 Keeps in Norville.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Burney had begun a contract with the rental company for a Blackberry phone where he was to make 39 payments of approximately $39.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Burney made two payments and didn't continue afterwards.

Burney's lawyer Thomas Bray told the court his client had given the phone to his ex-partner and hadn't seen the phone since and didn't continue making the payments for that reason. Burney received $800 in fines and was ordered to pay more than $3500 in restitution for the phone.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Aircon welcomed but not all schools are feeling cool

    premium_icon Aircon welcomed but not all schools are feeling cool

    News HEALTHIER and happier children is what schools will see as a direct result of air-conditioned classrooms, according to those in the know.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    RSL club plunged into chaos as thieves lay siege to building

    premium_icon RSL club plunged into chaos as thieves lay siege to building

    Crime Thieves plunder liquor and poker machines, club at wit's end.

    Petition launched to give former health CEO his job back

    premium_icon Petition launched to give former health CEO his job back

    News Hundreds call for full enquiry into Adrian Pennington's termination