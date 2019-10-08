Man ordered to pay hefty fines after bad call

A MAN has been ordered to pay more than $4000 in fines and restitution after his appearance in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

Justin Dean Burney pleaded guilty to multiple charges which included stealing and failing to appear in accordance with undertaking.

Between December 20 2017 and March 30 2018 Burney stole a Blackberry mobile phone from Rent 4 Keeps in Norville.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court Burney had begun a contract with the rental company for a Blackberry phone where he was to make 39 payments of approximately $39.

Sgt Klaassen told the court Burney made two payments and didn't continue afterwards.

Burney's lawyer Thomas Bray told the court his client had given the phone to his ex-partner and hadn't seen the phone since and didn't continue making the payments for that reason. Burney received $800 in fines and was ordered to pay more than $3500 in restitution for the phone.