Man on run caught, released and arrested again for crime spree hours later

A MAN who was on the run from police after crashing his car near Childers yesterday, went on an alleged crime spree when he was released on bail last night.

The 48-year-old man from Landsborough, was allegedly driving a white van that was reportedly travelling at a high speed through the intersection of Farnsfield and McDonalds Rd at Farnsfield.

A spokesperson from QPS this morning said it was alleged the man attempted to drive around a fallen tree, when he lost control and rolled the vehicle, at 11.30am yesterday.

Police claim the man and sole occupant of the vehicle has then removed himself from the wreckage and left the scene.

Police and the dog squad searched the vehicle in an attempt to track the man and a small amount of cannabis was allegedly found.

The dog squad managed to locate the accused in a water tank at North Gregory, where he allegedly refused to remove himself when police instructed him to do so.

He was arrested and taken into custody, where police say he proceeded to damage property in the watch house cell.

At 10.20pm, the man was released on bail, when it's alleged he walked to the front entrance of the KFC on Bourbong St and Isis Highway, picked up a rock and threw it at the glass window.

Police say the man has then proceeded to pick the rock up and throw it at the window again, causing significant damage.

He has then allegedly run across the road to the Caltex fuel station, jumped on top of a bowser, retrieved a petrol hose and proceeded to pour fuel all over the bowser.

The Caltex staff member who witnessed the incident has then deactivated the bowser.

When police arrived at the scene, they arrested him and the man will be reprimanded at the watch house until his court appearance.

He is charged with dangerous operations of a vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs, wilful damage to police property, attempting to kill or injure a police dog, two counts of obstructing police, public nuisance and two counts of wilful damage.

The man is expected to appear in court on Monday.