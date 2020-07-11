Man on probation rocks up to drug raid, gets arrested

PIPES AND STRAW: Anthony Kedstell Shadford faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on one drug related charge. Picture: File

A GAYNDAH man on probation found himself under arrest when he visited the site of a house being searched by police.

Anthony Kedstell Shadford faced Gayndah Magistrates Court, charged with possession of utensils or pipes that had been used in connection with drugs.

Police prosecutor Louise McConnell told the court police executed a search warrant at an address in Gayndah at 9am on March 26.

The defendant had arrived at the address shortly afterwards where he was detained and his backpack was searched by police, the court heard.

"Police located a glass pipe and a straw, and he did participate in an interview and refused to answer any questions," she said.

"He did eventually state the glass pipe was his."

Shadford's defence lawyer Alan Korobacz told the court the defendant was a single father, and had been attending courses to rehabilitate himself for his drug habit.

Magistrate Terry Duroux queried why Shadford had reoffended if he knew he was on a 12 month supervision order from previous offences in 2019.

The court heard Shadford was engaging in Bridges Health and Community Care drug rehabilitation, and his attendance had been satisfactory.

In his final remarks Mr Duroux reflected on the man's drug related criminal history, and his previous matter, which cannot be published for legal reasons, in November 2019.

"The number one condition of any probation order is you do not commit any other offence," Mr Duroux said.

"This offence breaches that probation order."

Mr Duroux told the court the offence was a bit "unusual", saying the defendant wasn't the intended target for the search warrant, but was charged regardless.

Shadford pleaded guilty and was fined $350, with his utensils forfeited to the courts.

A conviction was recorded.