Man on night out struggles with officers

NATHAN Dean might think twice before struggling with police on the street again after a costly night out.

Dean, 30, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to failing to leave licensed premises and obstructing police.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Dean was evicted from The Club Hotel.

Security staff then waved down police, who Dean struggled with when they tried to arrest him.

After a night in the watch-house, he was fined $609 for failing to leave and $200 for obstructing police.