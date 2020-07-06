Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.
Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.
News

Man on fatal crash charge fails to appear in M’boro court

Carlie Walker
6th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged with causing a crash that claimed the lives of a Glenwood couple has failed to appear in court.

Jamie McGregor Franklin, 26, is charged with dangerously operating a vehicle causing death.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he had received a voice mail message from Mr Franklin's mother saying her son was too sick to attend court.

The two-car crash happened on Anderleigh Rd in Gunalda on March 6.

Mr Franklin and two teenage boys, aged 15 and 13, travelling in the other vehicle, were also injured.

Glenwood couple Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were killed in the crash.

They were travelling with their border collies when the two vehicles collided.

Magistrate Duroux issued a warrant for Mr Franklin's arrest but it will only be actioned if Mr Franklin fails to appear at his next court date on July 20.

More Stories

fatal crash fccourt fccrash gunalda maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reduce speed: Flashing signs to be installed across region

        premium_icon Reduce speed: Flashing signs to be installed across region

        News The flashing speed signs will be installed in four areas of the Bundaberg region, as part of the State Government’s $1 billion project.

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day

        OPINION: Poverty is the problem, not the poor

        premium_icon OPINION: Poverty is the problem, not the poor

        News Pandemic a change to examine our attitudes

        10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        premium_icon 10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        News Queensland will share in a bonanza of 10,000 green jobs as a $1 billion recycling...