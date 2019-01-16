Man on deathbed marries love of his life

WEDDING BELLS: Patricia Reid and Bradley Parker (pictured with with long time friend Ron Shelton) tie the knot at Biggenden MPHS.

WEDDING BELLS: Patricia Reid and Bradley Parker (pictured with with long time friend Ron Shelton) tie the knot at Biggenden MPHS. Erica Murree

BRADLEY Parker is determined to marry his true love before he loses his life to prostate cancer.

The former Monto grazier was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 and is now in palliative care at Biggenden MPHS.

Tomorrow, January 17, he will marry Patricia Reid as family and friends gather in the hospital's garden.

To make the day even more significant, it is Brad's 60th birthday.

The couple have been together for three years, living on Happy Hill at Dallarnil.

It was their intention to marry in April this year but the cancer has progressed rapidly, causing them to bring the date forward.

Bradley and Patricia met through a dating app and have enjoyed three blissful years together.

Patricia had no problem moving from Chinchilla to be with her man, even though she had only known him for six weeks at the time.

Her friends said she was crazy but she disagreed.

"With the circumstances that brought us together I believe we were destined to meet,” she said.

'Even though we have been together only a short time I have a lifetime of memories to treasure”.

When the time comes to say goodbye to Bradley, the Blue Care worker has many good friends to support her.

She describes herself as a strong person and will face adversity when it's thrown at her.

Bradley described the staff at the hospital as angels.

"I couldn't praise them more highly,” he said.

He urged all men to have a prostate check.

"It is no longer an old man's disease,” he said.