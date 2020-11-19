Man off the road after drink driving, cutting off cop car

Hoang Em Nguyen will not be able to drive when he returns to Victoria after pleading guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit in Bundaberg.

Hoang Em Nguyen will not be able to drive when he returns to Victoria after pleading guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit in Bundaberg.

A MAN from Victoria won’t be allowed to drive upon his return home after being caught drink driving in Bundaberg.

Hoang Em Nguyen pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving over the middle alcohol limit.

The court heard police saw Nguyen driving with “significant speed” along Takalvan St on October 17.

Nguyen was driving in the right-hand land before indicating he intended to change lanes without giving way to the police car.

He turned right into the Brothers’ Leagues Club car park he then made another right turn at a ‘no right turn’ sign in the car park.

Police pulled Nguyen over and spoke to his friend who provided basic details as Nguyen spoke very minimal English.

After a roadside test returned a positive alcohol reading Nguyen was then required to go with police to the police station for further testing.

At the police station Nguyen spoke to police with the help of a Vietnamese interpreter, where he told them he’d had three or four Heineken beers and he was aware of the legal alcohol limit.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.144.

Nguyen had a friend translate for him in court.

The court heard Nguyen was a fruit and vegetable picker who had plans to go back to Victoria to help his family.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Nguyen’s plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

He also took into account the size of the reading.

Nguyen was fined $600 and was disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

A conviction was not recorded.