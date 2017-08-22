Man needs drug help

COURT: Horvatic, 46, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to three drug offences: failing to take reasonable care and precautions with needles/syringes; possession of dangerous drugs on June 5; and having drug utensils.

IVAN Horvatic was just about to shoot oxycontin into his body when police dropped by his Millbank house.

A search found used needles/syringes in a garage and other drug items.

Horvatic, 46, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to three drug offences: failing to take reasonable care and precautions with needles/syringes; possession of dangerous drugs on June 5; and having drug utensils.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said Horvatic was a disability pensioner who had been diagnosed with anxiety and other health issues.

When magistrate Belinda Merrin was about to sentence him saying "you need to ..." Horvatic interjected, saying "...grow up".

However, Ms Merrin said "no, professional help to get off drugs". He was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation.