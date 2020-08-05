Man “nearly home” when caught with high alcohol reading

DRINK DRIVE: Jack Ray Evans told police he was almost home before he returned a high breath test reading when they pulled him over in July.

A MAN has received large fines after he was caught on his way home drink driving.

Jack Ray Evans, 28, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to three charges including driving under the influence of liquor and obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court on at 12.20am on July 18 Evans was intercepted by police on Takalvan St because they thought he was speeding.

When police spoke with Evans they could smell alcohol and he told them he was nearly home.

The court heard Evans had consumed about six mid-strength beers at the East End Hotel and returned a breath test reading of 0.173.

His licence was also suspended a month earlier.

Evans’ lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client went out and had drinks before making the “stupid decision” to drive home.

Mr Dwyer said Evans’ attitude towards police was because of his intoxicated state.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Evans’ plea of guilty and it was his matter of driving which brought him to police attention.

Evans received a total of $1500 in fines and was disqualified from driving for nine months.