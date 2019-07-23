Menu
Bundaberg Police Station in Bourbong Street.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Man nearly hits police officer in stolen car

Geordi Offord
23rd Jul 2019 7:28 AM
POLICE are searching for a 23-year-old man who is arguably Bundaberg's dumbest criminal after he left his bank cards and medical prescription in a stolen vehicle he nearly hit an officer with on the weekend.

A dual-cab Nissan Navara was taken from a Sylvan Drive address in Moore Park Beach on Friday night.

A police spokeswoman said the man gained access to the home via a front sliding glass door which was left unlocked.

He then took the keys from the bench before driving off in the vehicle which was unlocked and parked in the driveway.

On Saturday, at 11.30am the vehicle was spotted by the owner driving at the intersection of Queen and Gavin St in Bundaberg North.

Another witness reported the vehicle driving on Batchlers Rd with a flat tyre.

Police conducted a search and located the vehicle behind a small farm shed on Martens Rd with a single male occupant inside.

When the occupant spotted police he drove off erratically nearly hitting an officer in the process.

At 12.27pm on Saturday the vehicle was located on Poinciana Court with extensive damage.

The back right wheel was missing, there was extensive damage to the right wheel arch, electrical damage inside and panelling damage to the right side of the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle police found a water pipe made from a milk carton with cannabis residue, as well as the suspect's bank details and medical prescription.

The police spokeswoman said a witness saw the suspect jump a fence and managed to get a photo of him.

