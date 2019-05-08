Man missing for weeks after music festival safe with family

Festival organisers have named the missing man as Bradley Smith, pictured above.

UPDATE: Police have confirmed a man missing for more than two weeks after a Southern Downs music festival is with family.

Bradley Smith surfaced in the small town of Legume in New South Wales early this morning, when a member of the public reported the sighting to police.

Further investigations led police to the Bunya Mountains area where the Nanango man was confirmed safe and well, ending the protracted search.

He is believed to have suffered some injuries as a result of exposure to the elements but was otherwise safe and well.

Mr Smith was reported missing on April 23 after failing to return home to Nanango following the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival over the Easter weekend.

Inspector Stephen Angus said police had yesterday received information from the public that Mr Smith may have been in Legume.

Further inquiries had located the man with officers confirming it was Mr Smith just after 10am.

Inspector Angus said police were conducting further inquiries in relation to Mr Smith's disappearance, including the circumstances surrounding the extended period in which he made no contact with family, friends or authorities.

Inspector Angus said the protracted search for Mr Smith had come at a cost to taxpayers, and had involved helicopters, State Emergency Services personnel, police and other agencies.