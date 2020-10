Police hope this man can help with their investigations into a bicycle theft.

POLICE believe the person pictured could help with investigations into a recent bicycle theft that happened on Saturday, September 19 at about 5.50pm.

The incident happened on Maryborough St.

If you have any information for police, do not approach the person pictured, but call Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2001988358.