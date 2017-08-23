Man makes kill threats, says 'I'm p****** on the floor'

A MAN who threatened to "kill someone” at the Bundaberg Mental Health Unit, intentionally urinated on the cell floor at the police watch-house after being arrested.

Darren Davis told watch-house officers "I'm p****** on the floor” after turning away from the toilet bowl mid-flow, a Bundaberg court has heard.

Davis, 47, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance on May 23; damaging a cell floor; and failing to attend court on July 21.

"I'm guilty. I'm not drinking anymore,” Davis said.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police were called to the health unit at 3.40pm and found Davis pacing, yelling that he was going to kill someone, had killed before, and had a .44 (pistol).

Snr Cnst Blunt said Davis did not have a mental illness but was intoxicated and been evicted by health staff.

"He told police he had a .44 and not been drinking,” he said.

But an alcohol test gave a reading of 0.199.

Davis was taken to the Bundaberg police watch-house and placed in a cell that had a toilet.

Then while urinating in the toilet he had turned away and urinated on the floor, and called out to staff, saying "I'm p****** on the floor”.

Defence lawyer Thomas Bray said Davis was dealing with alcoholism and taking positive steps to address a 25-year long problem.

He said Davis was intoxicated at the time and couldn't recollect the incident.

"I've quit drinking now,” Davis again told magistrate Belinda Merrin.

He was convicted and placed on 12 months supervised probation.