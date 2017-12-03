Man made smoke and noise then failed to stop for cops

FISHTAILS: Accused by Bundaberg police of doing fishtails at 4.30am and failing to stop, Reece Griffin, 27, leaves Bundaberg Courthouse.

FISHTAILS: Accused by Bundaberg police of doing fishtails at 4.30am and failing to stop, Reece Griffin, 27, leaves Bundaberg Courthouse. Ross Irby

WITH a potential $6000 fine or 50 days' jail looming, driver Reece Griffin will not have such a jolly Christmas with an anxious wait for his matters to resume before Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Griffin, 27, pleaded guilty to wilfully making unnecessary noise and smoke at 4.30am on Sunday, November 19, and failing to stop his gold-coloured Holden Commodore for police.

However, his guilty pleas were later vacated by the magistrate.

In police allegations before the court, officers in a patrol car said Griffin's Holden was seen to accelerate causing noise and smoke on Sims Rd. And then was seen fishtailing for 100m along Barolin St.

Despite police following with siren and flashing lights, police allege Griffin did not stop.

Police say he later told the officers he did not stop because he panicked when he saw the flashing lights.

Griffin also had a previous driving offence for a wilfully making noise and smoke offence.

Before the case was halted and the pleas vacated, Griffin, a tyrefitter, told the court it had been raining and no smoke came from his Holden.

He told magistrate Neil Lavaring he needed his licence to take children to school and for a new job.

When told there was a mandatory two-year loss of licence for failing to stop and a $6095 penalty or jail, Griffin decided he may need professional advice.

Mr Lavaring vacated his guilty pleas and adjourned his matters to January 25.