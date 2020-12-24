Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
News

Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Dec 2020 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car in Moreton Bay.

Emergency services were called to Bribie Island Road in Ningi, near the Redondo St intersection, about 10.07pm.

Police say the 27-year-old was lying on the road when he was struck.

He suffered significant injuries and died at the scene.

The 28-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Infestation destroying Agnes Water’s coastal trees

        Premium Content Infestation destroying Agnes Water’s coastal trees

        Environment Here’s what has caused the deaths of the iconic trees on the Agnes foreshores.

        INTERACTIVE MAP: Bundy’s 2020 Christmas light displays

        Premium Content INTERACTIVE MAP: Bundy’s 2020 Christmas light displays

        News Add some sparkle to your festive season with our list of Christmas light locations...

        ACCUSED: Alleged Wide Bay drug trafficker mentioned in court

        Premium Content ACCUSED: Alleged Wide Bay drug trafficker mentioned in court

        News The woman was charged after a police investigation into an alleged Longreach meth...

        LIFE THREATENING: What you need to know about fire jelly

        Premium Content LIFE THREATENING: What you need to know about fire jelly

        News Scientist who named and classified Morbakka fenneri, or fire jelly, shares...