Blood spilled on the road after a man was bashed by six teenagers on Sunday and suffered a fractured jaw and multiple missing teeth.
Crime

Man lucky to be alive after brutal bashing by teenagers

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Feb 2019 10:41 AM | Updated: 1:03 PM
TEENAGERS left an injured man on a busy Maroochydore road after fracturing his jaw and knocking out teeth in a fight which started at a bus stop.

A 27-year-old North Queensland man was waiting for a bus at the Horton Pde bus stop at Aerodrome Rd on Sunday when a young girl approached him and asked for a cigarette.

He declined and the pair exchanged some words before six teenage boys, believed to be the girl's friends started an altercation with the man.

The fight spilled out on the road where the man was knocked to the ground and found by a witness about 4.30pm.

A doctor driving past noticed the man and pulled over to help with first aid.

The group of teenagers, aged between 13 and 16 years old, fled the scene but police tracked them down at Sunshine Plaza shortly after.

Child Protection and Investigation Unit Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Dawson said the isolated event was concerning and the man was considering legal options.

 

Officer-in-charge Sunshine Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Dawson.
"He is pretty shaken up and that may be among some of his concerns about pressing charges," Act Det Snr Sgt Dawson said.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and suffered a fractured jaw and some missing teeth.

Act Det Snr Sgt Dawson said the victim was lucky and could have suffered "serious injuries or suffered death" from the assault.

Some of the offenders were known to police and have been questioned.

Police were awaiting CCTV footage from the bus stop for further investigation.

