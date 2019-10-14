Man lucky to be alive after a 4WD ran over him on island

The Bundaberg Lifeflight helicopter transported a patient from Fraser Island, after a 4WD ran him over. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

BUNDABERG LifeFlight rescued a patient last night, after he was run over by a 4WD and sustained serious injuries.

When the incident occurred, the patient aged in his 50s was camping on Fraser Island with a group on an inland track, when a vehicle reportedly ran over the man.

QAS were the first to arrive at 6.43pm on Woralie Road and helped carry the injured man to the rescue helicopter, on a stretcher.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter landed on the western side of the island, just before 8.30pm last night.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter pilot Tony Miller said it appeared the patient was fortunate the incident happened on sand.

“We were told the tyres ran right over him, so therefore the outcome was less traumatic, being on sand, than if he had been on a hard surface such as a road, where he could well have been crushed,” he said.

The man was air-lifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition, to be treated for multiple injuries, including head lacerations.