Man lucky his drunken crash wasn’t ‘completely catastrophic’

Jack David Manzini pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one charge of driving under the influence of liquor. Photo: Social Media

A court has heard how a young man’s parents kept the wrecked car he crashed in their yard to remind him of the consequences of his drink driving.

Jack David Manzini, 23, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard police were called to Qunaba on October 10 last year after a car had rolled into a field, with reports of people trapped in the vehicle.

When they arrived they saw a white car had rolled onto its roof and saw two men walking around the car in a confused state and another man collapsed near the car in a semiconscious state.

Manzini was a short distance from the crashed car.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police could smell alcohol on the men.

Manzini confirmed to police he was the driver of the car and told them it belonged to a family member.

He said he couldn’t remember the cause of the crash.

Sen Const Bland said all people involved in the crash were taken to Bundaberg Hospital for scans.

A blood sample was taken from Manzini at the hospital which returned an alcohol reading equivalent to a 0.174 BAC.

Sen Const Bland told the court Manzini did not have any history.

She said the “consequences could have been completely catastrophic”.

Manzini’s lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his client was “extremely remorseful” for his actions.

Mr Maloy said on the night his client had gone to a going away party and did not intend to drink but did.

He said Manzini’s parents put the wrecked vehicle in their yard so he would have to see the consequences of his actions.

Mr Maloy asked Magistrate Andrew Moloney to consider not recording a conviction as his client has aspirations of joining the army.

He said his client had been seeking help for mental health issues since 2018.

Mr Moloney took into account Manzini’s plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

He also took into account Manzini had insight to his issues and was doing everything he could to get help.

Mr Moloney told Manzini that he should consider himself “extremely lucky”.

“I have to express to you how incredibly lucky you are in many ways,” he said.

“Your friends were injured, not killed. If they were we wouldn’t be talking about the months you’re going to be losing your licence for, another court would be talking about the number of years you’d be going to prison for, particularly with that reading.

“It’s been in the media a lot lately, people younger than you driving motor vehicles and having accidents when they’re over the limit. It can happen to anyone.”

Manzini was fined $1400 and was disqualified from holding a licence for eight months.

A conviction was not recorded.

