Man lost in forest after motorcycle breaks down

A MAJOR search involving police and SES tracked down a missing 63-year-old man after he called authorities himself to say he had gotten lost.

A little after noon on Sunday, the 63-year-old Bundaberg man rang emergency services to say he had become lost in Bania State Forest at Mt Perry, west of Gin Gin, after his motorcycle had broken down.

When he became disoriented, he put the call out for help.

Gin Gin police and SES crews searched the area with the help of Mt Perry residents.

He was found at 8pm "safe and well", say police, and was taken home to Bundaberg.