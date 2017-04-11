29°
News

Man on more than a hectare... but told to get rid of geese

Jay Fielding
| 11th Apr 2017 8:00 AM
PARTY ANIMALS: Alex Zwarts has been told he must get rid of his geese and alpacas.
PARTY ANIMALS: Alex Zwarts has been told he must get rid of his geese and alpacas.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BUNDABERG man has been ordered to get rid of his beloved pet geese and alpacas - for making too much noise.

Alex Zwarts lives on a bit more than a hectare at semi-rural Kentucky Bluegrass where he's kept and bred birds for 27 years.

But Bundaberg Regional Council has decided his geese and two of his three alpacas are too noisy and must go.

"Yes, they're like a rock band," Mr Zwarts said sarcastically.

He said the most noise the alpacas made was when they spat and the geese were only noisy when they were fed twice a day.

Mr Zwarts, who became upset when discussing his much-loved pets, said he suspected a neighbour had made complaints, which he said were facetious.

A council spokeswoman confirmed that a council officer had attended Mr Zwarts's property after complaints were made.

According to council rules, Mr Zwarts is entitled to keep, among other animals, four alpacas and unlimited poultry including geese on his property.

But, the spokeswoman said, regardless of the number of animals people keep they must be in proper enclosures and cared for at minimum standards.

Mr Zwarts said all of his pets were cared for, clean, well fed and kept in appropriate enclosures.

Bundaberg News Mail
Plans for new Bundy Hospital, but what and where?

Plans for new Bundy Hospital, but what and where?

HEALTH authorities are pushing for a new hospital for Bundaberg, with a private-public partnership one of the options on the table.

'Nearly took top off Hummock': What was that plane?

Col Dwyer took this shot of the plane over Bargara.

"Bundaberg: beautiful one day, military planes the next.”

Man on more than a hectare... but told to get rid of geese

PARTY ANIMALS: Alex Zwarts has been told he must get rid of his geese and alpacas.

Why these geese are ducking for cover

Less than 48 hours left to get FREE Hoselink kit!

Don't miss out on this reely great deal!

Offer ends midnight Wednesday!

Local Partners

Bundy's million dollar lotto prize unclaimed

ONE million dollars remains unclaimed after the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Go back in time at Tegege this weekend

FUN DAY: Lane Cook, Braxton Cook, Brandon Witcher and Lawson Cook at the Tegege Yesteryear Rally.

Tractors, broom making, goats and more

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

AUSTIN St John is returning to our shores next week to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Australian actor Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West in a scene from the TV series The Flash. Supplied by Foxtel.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

SOLD By Tim McCollum

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

INDEPENDENT DUAL LIVING

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Price Reduction!

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $310,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

BARGAINS: Bundy region block sells for $8000

The home at 6 Eriksen St sold for $125,000 at a council auction.

Bundaberg Regional Council auctioned two lots with unpaid rates

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!