Man on more than a hectare... but told to get rid of geese

A BUNDABERG man has been ordered to get rid of his beloved pet geese and alpacas - for making too much noise.

Alex Zwarts lives on a bit more than a hectare at semi-rural Kentucky Bluegrass where he's kept and bred birds for 27 years.

But Bundaberg Regional Council has decided his geese and two of his three alpacas are too noisy and must go.

"Yes, they're like a rock band," Mr Zwarts said sarcastically.

He said the most noise the alpacas made was when they spat and the geese were only noisy when they were fed twice a day.

Mr Zwarts, who became upset when discussing his much-loved pets, said he suspected a neighbour had made complaints, which he said were facetious.

A council spokeswoman confirmed that a council officer had attended Mr Zwarts's property after complaints were made.

According to council rules, Mr Zwarts is entitled to keep, among other animals, four alpacas and unlimited poultry including geese on his property.

But, the spokeswoman said, regardless of the number of animals people keep they must be in proper enclosures and cared for at minimum standards.

Mr Zwarts said all of his pets were cared for, clean, well fed and kept in appropriate enclosures.