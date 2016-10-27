Man left bloodied by snake catcher's bow and arrow shot

A BOW and arrow, a well-known snake catcher, a bloody six centimetre laceration and CCTV footage from numerous different angles.

Those are the key elements a jury of seven women and five men will deliberate over this week to determine whether Toowoomba reptile handler David Gregory Weidman is guilty of deliberately firing an arrow into the face of Cameron Keith Boyd.

September 17, 2017 was supposed to be just another quiet night for Weidman.

Instead, Boyd was left bloodied after Weidman shot him on the chin during a heated late-night exchange.

Wily snake at school: Snake catcher Dave Weidman catches a snake at Grantham State School.

The events that transpired that night leading up to the wounding were revealed in the Toowoomba District Court today, as the well-known reptile breeder's trial began.

Weidman has pleaded not guilty to the charge of a malicious act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Crown prosecutor Shontelle Petrie told the court the argument that boiled over was over stealing allegations Weidman laid at Boyd.

He returned to Weidman's property to talk to his friend of six years, but the conversation turned violent with bloody consequences.

Red-naped snake found at property: Dave Weidman from Toowoomba Snake Catchers 24/7 rounds up a snake.

Footage of the incident played to the court showed the moment of impact, the bloody scene and the frantic aftermath of the melee.

The court heard the snake catcher tried to stab the man through his screen door before picking up his weapon of choice, firing one arrow which bounced back into the house and a second which lacerated Boyd's chin.

During an opening statement to the jury, Weidman's lawyer David Jones said his client had every right to protect himself.

"We're here in 2018 but you know what a few things haven't changed from the old days," he said. "You can still protect yourself, you can still protect others and you can certainly protect your dwelling."

The complainant, Boyd, was cross-examined yesterday and claimed he returned to the house with good intentions.

The trial before judge Craig Chowdhury continues.