Man lashes out, smashes TV after partner hides grog

DV BREACH: A man was fined $500 after he punched a TV at the aggrieved’s home.

A MAN has received a fine after a drunken argument with his partner ended in him punching a TV.

The man pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

On March 30, police were called to a home at Millbank at 4.15am in relation to a domestic violence matter.

When police spoke to the aggrieved she told them that she and the man had been drinking the night before.

Sgt Klaassen said the pair argued before the woman went to bed and hid the remaining alcohol.

The man then went to her bedroom and kept asking where the alcohol was.

The court heard the woman refused to tell him where the alcohol was resulting in the man punching the TV causing the screen to crack.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the plea came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney also took into account the man had a previous offence of similar conduct in his history.

The man was fined $500.