Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car crashed into a water tank in Moranbah. Picture: File
A car crashed into a water tank in Moranbah. Picture: File
News

Man knocked unconscious after driving into water tank

Rae Wilson
, rae.wilson@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 7:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN was knocked unconscious after a Falcon sedan ran into a water tank in Moranbah on New Year's Eve.

Emergency services responded to reports the car drove into a tank at Hornery Water and Transport on Railway Station Road about 7.10pm.

It is understood at least one of the two occupants was initially trapped.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the unconscious man was walking around when paramedics arrived.

He said the man, in his 50s, had minor lacerations and was taken to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition.

He said no injuries were reported for the other occupant.

More Stories

moranbah crash water tank
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PARTY SAFE: See 2021 in without getting into trouble

        Premium Content PARTY SAFE: See 2021 in without getting into trouble

        News After what’s been a challenging year, Acting Inspector McGarry said he’s sure “we’re all very keen to get into the new year”.

        Christmas Day fight over chocolate bar ends in custody

        Premium Content Christmas Day fight over chocolate bar ends in custody

        Crime The argument in involving a young mum of four escalated to an attack with a hand...

        ‘Bargara’s been found’: Why it’s boomtime for beach town

        Premium Content ‘Bargara’s been found’: Why it’s boomtime for beach town

        News If it looks like Bargara is buzzing, there’s good reason.

        3 CRASHES: Wet roads keep emergency services busy overnight

        Premium Content 3 CRASHES: Wet roads keep emergency services busy overnight

        News Three people were taken to hospital from the separate incidents