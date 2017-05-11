Man knocked off bike in crash

UPDATE 9.30: A Bundaberg Fire and Rescue officer has been asked to drive the ambulance with the injured man to Bundaberg Hospital.

Paramedics are continuing to treat the man in the back of the ambulance while on the way to the hospital.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are treating a cyclist who was knocked off his bike in a crash with a car this morning.

The accident happened at about 9am on the corner of Targo and Walker Sts.

Currently there are three paramedics and a fireman helping the man.

He has head injuries and family members are with him at the scene.

Police are investigating the accident.

More to come.