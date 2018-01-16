Man kills wild bird in park with bow and arrow

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court in April last year Rush had been drinking and partying with mates when he produced the compound bow and arrow.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court in April last year Rush had been drinking and partying with mates when he produced the compound bow and arrow. Warren Lynam

A CAMPING trip to Deepwater National Park took a deadly turn when a straight-flying arrow hit a bush turkey in the torso.

Ryan Jack Rush did not appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday but his pleas of guilty were accepted by Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

Rush admitted to one count of taking a protected animal and possessing or using an appliance not complying with an approval after the dead bush turkey was found near his campsite by Agnes Water police.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court in April last year Rush had been drinking and partying with mates when he produced the compound bow and arrow.

Ms Bland said Rush later participated in an interview and admitted bush turkeys had been stealing food and going through their rubbish during the camping trip.

He said he fired the arrow towards the bird to scare it off, but his shot was "too straight" and he accidentally hit the native bird.

Ms Bland said during the interview a remorseful Rush admitted he did not know it was an offence to bring the weapon into a national park or that bush turkeys were protected animals.

He said he did not take the bow and arrow with the sole purpose of using it to shoot bush turkeys.

Ms Merrin accepted that Rush regretted the incident and noted he cooperated with police, but recognised the need for legislation to protect native wildlife.

Rush was fined $1200 without a conviction being recorded.