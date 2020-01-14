Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a fatal crash north of Emerald.
Police are investigating a fatal crash north of Emerald.
News

Man killed, woman critical after crash near Emerald

Mark Furler
by
14th Jan 2020 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died and a woman has been critically injured after a crash north of Emerald overnight.

Police said the crash in Capella occurred about 11pm when a utility travelling on the Gregory Highway was involved in the single vehicle incident.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The man died from his injuries. The woman was flown to Brisbane in a critical condition.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
capella editors picks emerald fatal crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Newcomer throws hat into ring in Bundaberg’s mayoral race

        premium_icon Newcomer throws hat into ring in Bundaberg’s mayoral race

        News A THIRD Bundaberg mayoral candidate has thrown his hat in the ring.

        Rainfall brings relief to region in drought

        premium_icon Rainfall brings relief to region in drought

        Weather GROWERS in the region will start to feel some relief, with weather experts saying...

        Dad claims he was spiked with meth at teen party

        premium_icon Dad claims he was spiked with meth at teen party

        News A man says he was caught drug driving after being spiked with meth at a party he...

        Man denies allegations of indecently treating stepdaughter

        premium_icon Man denies allegations of indecently treating stepdaughter

        News Man accused of pulling down pants of stepdaughter