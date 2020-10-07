Man killed, road blocked after horror motorbike, car crash

A motorbike rider has died following a serious crash at Mooloolah Valley on Wednesday morning. Photo: Patrick Woods

A man has died following a horrific motorbike and car crash at Mooloolah Valley this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the crash, which involved two cars and a motorbike, on Connection Rd at 6.15am.

The motorbike rider, a man understood to be aged in his 60s, suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Two men in their early 20s were also assessed, but were uninjured.

The road is closed in both directions, with drivers being urged to show patience.

Traffic crash Connection Road at Glenview on the Sunshine Coast. Connection Road is closed whilst emergency crews attend. #qldtraffic — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) October 6, 2020

A police spokesman said a detour was in place at Stevens Rd, with alternate access to the Mooloolah township through Old Gympie Rd via Glenview or Tunnel Ridge Rd via Landsborough.

He said the road would be closed until later this morning.

Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Craig Hawkins said there hadn't been an increase in fatal crashes on the Coast compared to this time last year.

But he said the number of non-fatal crashes in the region recently were "extremely disappointing".

"At the back of all the other crashes we've had recently, it's not good at all," he said.

More to come.